AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given orders to the officials in the state to follow the necessary steps and see that the bodies of two Anantapur medicos, be brought back to the country from the Philippines. The two named Vamsi Krishna and Revanth Kumar died in a road accident in the city of Cebu. The Chief Minister has also written a letter to the Foreign Minister, requesting their help in getting the bodies back to India.

Both of the students were pursuing medicine in Cebu. They died in a road accident, on Monday, April 6. Vamsi Krishna (18) is the son of Anantapur Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi leader KP Narayana Swamy, while Revanth Kumar Katikela (21) was the son of Mallikarjuna who belonged to Kadiri town in the same district.

Vamsi and Revanth were classmates in MHAM College in Cebu and were room-mates as well. They stepped out to do some shopping on a two-wheeler in the early hours of April 6th, when they met with the accident. They crashed into an electricity pole on the road, as they were blinded by the glare from the headlights of a car coming from the opposite direction. They allegedly died on the spot.

