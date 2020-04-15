VIJAYAWADA: In a major relief to the SSC (10th standard) students in Andhra Pradesh ,whose board examinations were postponed twice, the State Government has taken the decision to conduct online classes for them via the Saptagiri the Doordarshan Telugu State Channel. The Board exams were first postponed to the end of March due to the Local Body Elections scheduled. After which they were indefinitely postponed again due to the imposition of the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus spread.Now with the extension of the lockdwon till May 3rd, an official confirmation about the 10th examination schedule is awaited.



Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday had issued a statement in this regard that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to conduct the classes via TV channel and ensure that the academic session is not disturbed.

Classes will be conducted twice: The morning session will be conducted from 10Am to 11 Am and the evening session will be conducted between 4 Pm to 5 Pm.

Students will also be taught how to prepare for the exam and how to understand the subjects. More than 5 lakhs students are viewing these online classes which commenced on April 9th.

The classes can also be viewed in the Saptagiri YouTube channel for reference again

The Minister stated that teachers interested in taking these classes could also come forward and submit their details.

Aspirants can submit short videos of one to two minutes duration in subjects of their interest and submit to the education department. The video clips will be scrutinised and used for the online class work sessions.

Welfare Boards Residential Educational Institutions have also come forward to pool in their resources and support this initiative.

SMSes have been sent to parents about the initiative and ensure that students utilise this opportunity and prepare for their exams.

Col. Ramulu said that the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) had been supporting the initiative in terms of planning key topics and by ensuring quality content management.

