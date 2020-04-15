VIJAYAWADA: The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh touched 503 as per details released by the Health Bulletin in the morning hours on Wednesday. From yesterday evening until today morning the number of cases reported positive were 19, where, West Godavari reported 8 new cases, Guntur reported 4, Krishna district reported 1,Kurnool reported 6 new cases after the COVID-19 test results were declared as positive.
Guntur topped the list again with 118 positive and Kurnool was second in the list with 97 positive cases.
Since yesterday two patients died and four were discharged from hospitals after recovery while a total of 44 new COVID-19 cases were added in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh.
