AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed the officials to pay Rs 2,000 as financial assistance to patients below the poverty line if they complete the medical protocol in the State-run quarantine centres.

Speaking at a review meeting on the COVID-19 preventive and relief operations in the State, the Chief Minister ordered officials to conduct tests on every person showing suspected coronavirus symptoms. He ordered health officials to also conduct tests on 32,000 people identified through the door-to-door survey conducted recently. He instructed that each mandal should be treated as one unit for conducting random tests.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also suggested that patients, who are discharged, should be made aware of the precautions to be followed even after they go home. CM Jagan also enquired about the facilities at the quarantine centres and said that the patients who were being treated there should not face any kind of hardships. He advised officials to give Rs 500 for their food and lodging expenses and not be inconvenienced at any cost.

An SOP, mentioning the facilities to be made available in the quarantine centres should be sent to the lower officials across the State, he said.

Officials have also informed CM Jagan about the medical care provided to the corona victims in the state. They told him that more than 2100 tests were being conducted daily and that they would increase the frequency to 4,000 tests per day. Officials also brought YS Jagan's attention to the use of Trunat equipment which would increase the testing efficiency.

Health department officials also brought to his attention that Rs 50 was being spent for sanitation and other expenses and Rs 600 under travel expenses to commute to the quarantine centres.

Deputy CM and Health Minister Alla Nani , Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Mopidevi Venkataramana and Kurasala Kannababu were present at the meeting. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and DGP Gautam Sawang were also present in the review meeting.

