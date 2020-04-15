AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh State government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, will start the second phase of free ration distribution across the state from tomorrow, April 15. This is to ensure that no one is left starving in AP during the lockdown. In this second phase of ration distribution, the government will be distributing rice, dal and peanuts to 1,47,24,017 families, through 29,783 ration shops, in the 13 districts of the state. The ration has already been shipped to all the ration shops and will be distributed to eligible ration card holders starting tomorrow.

Acting upon the instructions given by the Chief Minister, all the officials from the state department of civic affairs have made arrangements to start the ration distribution from Thursday. Officials have taken all the necessary measures to avoid crowds forming near the ration shops. They are taking special care to see that social distancing is maintained at all the shops.

The state government has printed tokens which will be available with the village volunteers. The cardholders will be given tokens with different time slots throughout the day.

Ration will be provided to all the cardholders, without the need for biometrics. The distribution will be monitored by a VRO or other village authorities.

Officials found that more people applied for ration at the 14,315 ration shops in the state. In view of this, officials have opened additional counters at each of the ration shops to ease the distribution of ration. As of tomorrow, there will be single counters at 8,000 ration stores, two counters at 3800 ration stores, and 3 counters at 2,500 ration stores.

Weighing machines and other required equipment were also installed in places where additional counters have been provided.

Keeping in view the problems being faced by the common man, the state government has started the first phase of ration distribution with 5 kgs of rice, and one kg of dal on March 29. Over 1.35 crore people were benefited in the first phase. The second phase of ration distribution will commence from tomorrow. The third phase of ration distribution will commence at the end of April.

The government has asked people to call the toll free number 1902, if they have any problems related to ration.

