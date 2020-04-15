AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited for donating Rs. 5 Crore towards CM Relief Fund to combat the deadly COVID-19 pandemic in the State.
RIL had earlier promised to donate funds which were recently deposited in the CMRF account online. The Chief Minister said that the amount would be beneficial for the efforts in eradicating coronavirus in the State.
Earlier on April 11th, Reliance Industries Limited and Reliance Foundation led by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani respectively have contributed Rs 5 crore to Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund for COVID-19 relief efforts. Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao thanked Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited for donating Rs. 5 Crore towards CM Relief Fund to combat the deadly COVID-19.
Mukesh Ambani-led RIL announced a host of measures and an ongoing support strategy to help mitigate the coronavirus outbreak, including setting up a dedicated Covid-19 hospital and ramping up face-mask production. They have also announced to provide free fuel for all emergency service vehicles like ambulances.
