AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh police have been looking for as many ways to spread awareness among the people about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They had recently come up with another unique method to spread awareness. Saritha, the additional SP in the AP CID Department, sang a song on Coronavirus. This song has taken over the internet and has gone viral among social media users of the Telugu states.
Saritha said that the State government is taking all the possible measures to battle coroanavirus. Even after imposing strict rules in the implementation of lockdown, many youngsters are found out of their homes and on the roads, violating lockdown norms. The Additional SP added that singing this song was just another one of their initiatives to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic. She urged people to strictly follow lockdown and stay indoors and follow all the precautionary measures.
As the virus is spreading across the country, several celebrities have been coming forward to create awareness about the coronavirus pandemic.
