ANANATAPUR: Anantapur District Collector Gandham Chandrudu had recently been victim to fake news being spread on the social media about him getting tested for COVID-19. The Collector has made it clear that he has not undergone any COVID-19 tests. Chandrudu added that the Joint Collector had undergone tests for coronavirus and had received a negative report.
The district collector said that the state government is effectively implementing the lockdown in the state. As a precautionary measure, the Joint Collector had undergone COVID-19 tests as the tahsildar had tested positive for coronavirus.
The Collector also visited the KIMS - Saveera Hospital in Anantapur, and enquired about the COVID-19 patients and their treatment plans. He instilled confidence in the patients and advised them to bravely fight the virus. Chandrudu also advised the people of the state to strictly follow lockdown restrictions and to stay confined to their homes.
