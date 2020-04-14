AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced a major decision that the state government would release the full reimbursement of fees amounting to RS 1,800 Crore pending for the academic year 2018-19.

Speaking at a teleconference with District Collectors and SPs and other officials on Tuesday, the Chief Minister also said that fees reimbursement for the academic year 2019-20 will also be released in three instalments.

In addition, CM Jagan has said that the fee reimbursement amount will be directly credited to the student's mother account from next academic year. Several issues and decisions related to education were discussed in the teleconference where officials from the education department also had participated. The officials brought to the Chief Minister's notice that earlier under the previous government, an amount of only Rs 35,000 was provided under fee reimbursement scheme to the students studying engineering and the remaining amount was collected from parents by the institutions.

Now the present government has been sanctioning full reimbursement amount to the institutions to the students. Authorities have issued orders directing colleges to return the additional amount collected from the parents.

In this regard, 191 colleges have already been instructed to return the amount and Collectors have been directed to ensure that the orders are implemented.

Officials of the Education department have said that the government will take action against colleges who do not comply with orders and put them on the black list.

Also Read: Another Big Push From CM YS Jagan: 22,000 ‘YSR Janata Bazaars’ To Come Up In AP