As many as 16 new coronavirus cases were registered in the district since Monday night.

In neighbouring Krishna district, eight new cases were added while in Kurnool there was an addition of seven positive cases.

Anantapuramu reported two and SPS Nellore district one fresh case overnight. Kurnool district now has a total of 91 cases, followed by SPS Nellore with 56.

With nine deceased and 14 discharged, the number of active cases in the state was 450.

A 56-year-old private doctor in Nellore, who contracted the coronavirus from a Tablighi Jamaat attendee, succumbed while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Chennai on Monday. He was a diabetic and also suffered from hypertension, the bulletin said. The doctor was first admitted to the government hospital in Nellore on April 3 and shifted to the private hospital in Chennai on April 6.

A 55-year-old man in Vijayawada, who contracted the disease from another COVID-19 patient who returned from Jalandhar in Punjab, died on April 12, it added. He was a diabetes and asthma patient and had been on ventilator from April 9.

