AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 34 more Coronavirus positive cases from Monday evening 5 PM to Tuesday morning 9 AM. With this, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state rose to 473.

According to the health bulletin released by the state government, out of the 34 new cases, Guntur district has reported the highest with 16 followed by Krishna district which recorded eight cases. Besides, Kurnool has reported seven cases and two cases were reported in Anantapur district. One case has been registered in Nellore district.

Interestingly, two districts, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, have not reported a single case of Coronavirus so far. Seven persons have died so far in the state due to Coronavirus pandemic.