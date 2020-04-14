AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh State government has decided to ban all blood donation camps and programs across the state during the lockdown. This decision was taken as it accelerated the possibility of infection and spread of COVID-19. The state's Department of Health and Family Welfare has released an official statement in this regard on Tuesday, April 14.

Amid the rising positive coronavirus cases in the state, the government has come up with this decision as a precautionary step. However the state government has given exception to patients suffering from Thalassemia, Sickle cell anemia, Haemophilia and those who require frequent blood transfusions.

The State health officials are to take measures to help these patients after taking a look at their identity cards issued by the hospitals for blood transfusion. Patients who are in need of blood transfusions will be permitted to travel, after the required proof is produced. This will be inspected by a police officer, who will then issue a passes to the patients, so that they can visit the hospital on a regular basis without being stopped.

