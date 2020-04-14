AMARAVATI: The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave instructions to all the district collectors to see to it that financial assistance of Rs 1000 is being given to the people who are availing the rations being provided by the government. He ordered collectors to ensure that no one is left starving in AP during the lockdown. This was communicated on a video conference that was held by YS Jagan with all the district collectors and SPs at the Tadepalli Camp Office on April 14.

Speaking with the officials, the AP CM advised them to issue ration cards to all the eligible applicants within a week. The Chief Minister also enquired the status of COVID-19 preventive measures being implemented in the state. AP CM ordered the officials to strictly implement lockdown in Red Zones, where the spread of the COVID-19 is more pronounced.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to continue the door to door survey which was taken up to check the health status of the 1,42,00,000 families across the state.

YS Jagan ordered the officials to help farmers by arranging marketing and transportation facilities for the sale of their crops at minimum support price (MSP).

AP CM also instructed the officials to educate farmers to follow effective measures like social distancing and using masks while stepping out of their homes.

"Provide required medical attention and conduct tests to the people with any of the COVID-19 suspected symptoms Immediately," said YS Jagan. "Isolation facilities should be made available in every hospital and every coronavirus patient should be treated with the utmost care."

The Chief Minister added that COVID-19 recovered patients should also be monitored continuously. YS Jagan further stated that Masks and Personal protective equipment (PPE) should be made available to all.

YS Jagan concluded the meeting by saying that the officials should avoid forming crowds near the ration shops. He asked them to provide the people with tokens allotted to different time slots for the distribution. He also asked to have Two or Three counters for each ration shop.

