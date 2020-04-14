AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing the need to strike a "right balance" between steps to contain COVID-19 and remedies to protect economy from unprecedented consequences.

The chief minister suggested that areas should be classified into red, orange and green zones based on the spread of the pandemic and restrictions imposed accordingly.

"The limits on each zone should be as granular as possible, such as by ward, colony, radius, etc., so that the approach will ensure the risks are adequately mitigated and at the same time the adverse impact on the country's economy is minimized," he noted.

In his letter, Reddy reiterated that he would extend "wholehearted support" to the decisions taken by the central government "under your able guidance".

"These difficult times have made us realise that the unity of the country is of paramount importance in combating problems of any magnitude. The lockdown, however, has severely impacted the pace of economic growth by affecting demand in the country and causing supply disruptions. The wheels of the economy should walk, at the least, if not run," the chief minister said.

He said opening of national highways and railways and allowing movement of goods will give a fillip to the industrial economy as lack of availability of transport has impacted the supply of inputs and severely hampered the supply of finished goods like cement, steel etc., causing major hindrance to industries. (PTI)

