AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to set up 22,000 ‘YSR Janata Bazaars’ in villages and towns. After a high-level meeting conducted at his camp office with the officials, AP CM YS Jagan stated that these Janata Bazaars will be highly useful to farmers and the public. He further added that the government of Andhra Pradesh is paving its steps to strengthen the agriculture-related sectors like cold chain, processing networks, etc. Self Help Groups will be given the responsibility to look after these Janata Bazaars. YS Jagan asked the officials to map the locations where the Janata Bazaars can be set up. Here are the few pointers.

The state has over 11,000 village secretaries and Rythu Bharosa centres. The proposed Janata Bazaars could be established beside the ward secretaries and Mandal headquarters.

A large network will be formed with the establishment of more than 20,000 Janata Bazaars. YS Jagan further stated that refrigerators to store milk, fruits and vegetables will be set up.

Every village secretariat should have a van and they will be useful for the transportation of vegetables, milk, fruits, eggs and other things to the Janata Bazaars. These vans will also be useful to transport the goods from the warehouses or to the nearby agricultural markets.