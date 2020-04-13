AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu on Monday said that the Andhra government is taking all measures to curb COVID-19 spread in the state. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is dealing with the situation with an all-encompassing view and vision and as part of this, he has initiated additional measures like providing minimum support price (MSP) to all the crops to ensure that the farming community is not devastated by the pandemic crisis, he said.

Speaking to the media at length here about the series of measures being taken by the government to combat coronavirus, the ruling party legislator said that a survey is being conducted across all households for early detection of possible infection among people and effective monitoring the spread of the killer virus. Referring to the events involving the former State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, he castigated the former bureaucrat for “acting at the behest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and almost behaving like his agent while sitting in a responsible position.”

The MLA also did not spare the TDP chief for his “continued smear campaign against the state government in connivance with the yellow media”. He said that the TDP chief has still not given up his old habit of trying to exploit even natural calamities and humanitarian crises like the current coronavirus contagion to further his vested political interests.

Sudhakar Babu also expressed his outrage over Chandrababu making a hue and cry over the appointment of former Madras High Court judge Justice Kanagaraj as the new SEC in place of Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar.

He sought to remind the TDP chief and his henchmen that the YSRCP, under the able leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, came to power riding on the wave of a landslide victory in the state Assembly polls in 2019, garnering more than 80 per cent of votes. Accusing Ramesh Kumar of lowering the image of the institution of the State Election Commission, he said the former SEC had even insulted public representatives with his unilateral decision of postponing the local body elections without consulting the state government. Sudhakar Babu warned the former SEC that they would approach the courts against him for violating the Constitution while discharging his duties as the state election commissioner.

