While urging everyone to stay at home and safe, he appealed to the people not to panic over the situation, saying “the state is in the safe hands of YS Jagan”.

Besides ranking AP as number one, the NDTV survey placed Kerala in the second. The renowned media group appreciates the AP CM for being proactive and putting in place all necessary measures to curb the dreaded virus in the state. It said Andhra Pradesh, through its host of measures, was successful in minimising the coronavirus positive cases in the state.

The NDTV survey report, as some observers felt, comes as a ‘slap in the face’ for a marginalized section of political detractors, who have been actively running a smear campaign against the state government. There have been desperate attempts in the last few days from a few leaders of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to spread canards against the state government, with the sole intention of undermining YS Jagan government’s anti-COVID-19 initiatives and thereby mislead the general public of the state.

The AP government is continuously monitoring 1.4 crore people besides testing and treating the COVID-19 positive cases. In a Herculean task that is thought about nowhere else in the country, the Andhra Pradesh government has deployed about 2,61,216 volunteers along with 40,000 Asha workers for this purpose. They have been constantly monitoring all the individuals across the state under the supervision of 3,000 medical officers. This is being done for early-stage detection and confirmation of COVID-19 symptoms.

The State government is also regularly updating the status of COVID-19 spread in the all the 676 mandals in AP. Out of which, 595 are categorized as green zones, which are safe and do not have any impact of COVID-19. Of the remaining mandals, 37 were categorized as red zones and 44 as orange zones where the spread of the COVID-19 is more pronounced.

AP reported 12 more COVID-19 positive cases on Monday, taking the state's total coronavirus positive cases to 432. Twelve persons have been discharged while seven others have died due to coronavirus pandemic in the state. There are currently 413 active cases.

Also Read: COVID-19: AP Sets Up Walk-In Mobile Kiosks For Sample Tests In Srikakulam