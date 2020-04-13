TADEPALLI: Hetero Group of Companies donated Rs. 5 Crores to the Andhra Paresh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) on Monday. Hetero group MD Vamsi Krishna handed over the cheque to the AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, at the CM’s camp office in Tadepalli. They have also donated PPE kits, medicines and masks worth Rs. 1 crore to the State government.

Donations continue to pour into the Andhra Pradesh Chief Relief Fund to battle the COVID-19 virus. Many celebrities, public personalities and companies have been lending their support to the State government by making donations to CMRF.

Devi Sea Foods Ltd also donated Rs 1 crore to the CMRF. Devi Sea Foods Limited MD Brahmanandam handed over the cheque to the YS Jagan. Nadalur's Royal Medicals Proprietor has donated Rs. 1 lakh to CMRF.