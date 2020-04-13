AMARAVATI: Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Dr YSR telemedicine programme at his office here on Monday as part of coronavirus containment measures in the state. Soon after launching it, the AP CM has made a call to telemedicine toll-free number 14410 and spoke to the doctors. YS Jagan on this occasion clearly instructed them to increase the medical staff required to assist the COVID-19 patients and to strictly implement the telemedicine programme.

The main objective of the government in launching this programme is to quickly identify people with suspected symptoms of coronavirus, isolate them from others and quarantine them if tested positive for COVID-19. Doctors would extend consultation to patients under OP services and prescribe medicines over telephone. The medical staff will be given internet access for this purpose.



A dedicated Toll Free Number 14410 has been assigned for attending queries of people on COVID-19 and implementation of the telemedicine programme and 286 doctors and 114 executives have been made available to work on three different shifts in this programme everyday from 8 AM to 6 PM.



Chief Secretary Neelam Sahni, DGP Gautam Sawang and Special Health Secretary Jawahar Reddy were also present at this launch.



YSR telemedicine programme is a three-step procedure:

Step 1:

The patient has to make a call to toll free number 14410 and provide his or her details. IVR system will record all the details of the patient and gives an Identification number (ID) to the patient. Following which, one of the executives will call the patient and assist them further.

Step 2:

►Details of the patient will be made available to doctors who will assist the patient by attending the call.

►The doctor briefs the patients about the required tests and prescribes their medication over the phone call.

► COVID-19 suspected patients will be diagnosed basing on their symptoms and the test results.

►Patients will receive all the details about treatment through an SMS.

►If the patient needs to be admitted, the doctors will decide on which hospitals do they need to be admitted.

Step 3:

►Doctors will prepare a list of suspected cases and tests to be carried out on them.

►Doctors will send the suspected COVID-19 patients to primary health centers (PHCs), isolation centers and quarantine depending on the severity of the case.

►These lists, containing all the details pertaining to the patient, are then sent to the district authorities to ensure proper care for all the patients.

► Prescriptions will be sent to the doctors at the basic health center level.

►Medicines will be individually packaged for each patient and delivered directly to the patients through ASHA workers, ANMs and village ward volunteers.

Also Read : YS Jagan’s Initiatives Vindicated: NDTV Survey Ranks AP As No.1 In Lockdown Implementation