AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 12 more COVID-19 positive cases on Monday, taking the state's total coronavirus positive cases to 432. According to the state nodal officer, out of the 12 new cases, Guntur district has reported the highest with eight while Chittoor district has reported two cases. Krishna district and West Godavari district have registered one case each.Twelve persons have been discharged while seven others have died due to coronavirus pandemic in the state. There are currently 413 active cases.

On the other hand, India has reported 796 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with this, the number of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 9,152. The death toll has climbed up to 308 of which 35 have been reported only in the last 24 hours.

Have a look at the district wise cases reported till now:

Table: