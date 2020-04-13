SRIKAKULAM: The Andhra Pradesh State Government has now come out with a new initiative called the ‘COVID Mobile WISK Centre’,

in Srikakulam on Monday April 13. This is another step forward in monitoring, testing and treating the COVID-19 positive cases. This walk-in two-step sample collection kiosk would be useful to increase the number of COVID-19 sample tests conducted daily. And it will be useful for people to undergo screening tests near their places.



A WISK (Walk-in Sample Kiosk) is a mobile cubicle with a sealed glass front, where a medical/health worker standing in the cubicle can collect samples.

Medical Officer M Ramesh said that these units have been set up at different places in the district including KIIMs, Boggu Sarojini Devi, Sindhura, Rajam GMR Care Hospital, Tekkali Area Hospital, Ichchapuram and Sompeta.

As part of COVID-19 control measures, samples will be collected from people suffering from cold, sore throat and other suspected symptoms. These samples would be taken to the lab for testing to ascertain if the person in question has been infected with the dreaded virus or not.

