KOVVURU: The Andhra Pradesh Government has given the green signal permitting sand mining from the Kovvuru region in West Godavari district from Monday. The sand mined will be supplied only for the NREGS and ‘Nadu Nedu’ schemes in the State.

Government officials said that the door delivery of sand was stalled from March 22nd due to the spread of coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown that was subsequently imposed.



Sand is being sent to the stock yards in advance to reduce the difficulty in procuring sand during the rainy season, it is reported. In various places across East Godavari district, sand ramps have been opened and sand is being transported to the stock yards situated at Tadepalligudem ,Gandepally and Jaggampeta.



In the wake of the decision to allow sand mining operations from Monday, Kovvuru RDO D Lakshma Reddy on Sunday conducted a review meeting with boat owners operating in these sand ramps. He also held a meeting with the members of sand ramp managing societies of Vadapalli, Aurangabad, Erinamma, Kovvuru, Dandagundarevu, Aarikirewala and Kovvur-1 sand. He explained the need to follow rules laid down due to the lockdown effect. Maintaining social distancing and wearing of masks is compulsory, he explained.



Polavaram, Thadipudi, Prakkilanka and Gutala ramps were reopened a week ago and were supplying sand to the Nadu Nedu, NREGS projects.



So far, 35,000 tonnes of sand were transported to Tadepalligudem stockyard from East Godavari district in three days. A new stockyard will be opened in the I. Pandgidi from Monday. In the coming days, sand will be supplied to stockyards in Bhimavaram, Undi and Kapavaram, said K Manoranjan Reddy, APMDC district in charge.

