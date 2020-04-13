HYDERABAD: GMR Infrastructure on Monday said one of its subsidiaries has received "Letter of Award" (LoA) for the development and operations of Bhogapuram International Airport in Andhra Pradesh. In a regulatory filing GMR Infrastructure said GMR Airports Limited has received the LoA for the development of greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram from the government of Andhra Pradesh.

In February 2019, GMR Airports had emerged as the highest bidder for project on a public–private partnership basis. The project involves design, build, finance, construction, development, up-gradation, modernization, operation and maintenance of Bhogapuram International Airport for 40 years, extendable by additional 20 years.

The proposed greenfield airport site is strategically located on the east coast and it stands to get benefit from the vast catchment area surrounding the region, the filing said.