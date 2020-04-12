AMARAVATI: The COVID-19 cases tally increased to 417 in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday after 12 new cases were registered.

The Chief Minister's Office, made a mention of the increase in the number of cases, by officialswho informed the CM at a high-level review meeting held today. So far, 11 corona patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state, while there are six deaths. Thus the number of active cases has touched 400.

Of the total cases registered in Andhra Pradesh from March 12, 199 were of Tablighi Jamaat attendees and 161, of their kin and contacts.

Of the foreign returness, 13 contracted the disease and 12 of their contacts got afflicted through human to human transmission.Another 32 cases were due to other reasons, the CMO releasee said.

As part of its efforts to provide authentic information on COVID-19 to the citizens of the state, the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday launched a WhatsApp chatbot and Facebook helpdesks.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched this dedicated helpdesk where people can get their information on texts and stay updated about COVID-19’s facts and figures in the state.

