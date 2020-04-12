KRISHNA: On a positive note, coronavirus cases in the Krishna district have reduced, as no new cases were reported since the past three days. As per reports sanitation measures were being taken in Red Zones such as Kummaripalem, Rajeswaripeta, Khuddus Nagar, Ranigari Thota, Payakapuram and Sanath Nagar in the city of Vijayawada. It is reported that the officials paid attention to sanitation works at the quarantine centres. Sodium chloride was spread throughout the area and disinfectants were sprayed with the use of drones and tractors.

Disinfectant SV-3 tunnels were setup at Rythubazars. In a measure to avoid mass gatherings and maintain social distance Mobile Rythu Bazaars were set up in the city. It is said that food is being provided to the migrants in the shelters set up the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and also measures were being taken to identify homeless people in the city and who will be sent to the shelters.

Special focus was being taken on the survey conducted to register the details of the people who were said to be COVID-19 symptomatic. The government had so far identified 20 clusters across the district.

