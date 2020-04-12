AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State government, in the interest of public health and safety, has banned spitting of paan, any chewable tobacco or non-tobacco products and sputum at public places and institutions with immediate effect.

This rule was promulgated in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus in the State. Strict punishment under Sections 268, 269 and 278 of Indian Penal Code -1860 and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) will be taken against those caught spitting in public areas, the orders read.

In view of the increasing danger of the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) had also appealed to people to refrain from consuming smokeless tobacco products and spitting in public places.

TADEPALLI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on Sunday conducted a review meeting with officials related to the COVID-19 measures taken in the State. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney,DGP Gautam Sawang,Chief Advisor to the AP Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Special Chief Secretary Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department Dr K S Jawahar Reddy and other officials attended the review meeting.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister wanted the lockdown period extended, but limited only to identified red zones in the State where the COVID-19 was prevalent. "In my opinion, lockdown should be limited to these red zones. While restrictions can be continued in places of public gathering like malls, cinema halls, places of worship, mass transport, and schools while continuing with physical distancing measures in all other places," he added.

I support your stand that we must take firm and bold steps to contain COVID-19. Of the total 676 mandals in the state, 37 have been identified as red zones and another 44 as orange zones. The balance 595 was in the green zones, which were practically not affected YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said. "In my opinion, lockdown should be limited to these red zones. While restrictions can be continued in places of public gathering like malls, cinema halls, places of worship, mass transport, and schools while continuing with physical distancing measures in all other places," he added.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Seeks Lifting Of Lockdown Curbs In 595 Safe Mandals