AMARAVATI: Fifteen new coronavirus cases were reported on Sunday in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 420, the department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare said.

Guntur has reported seven new cases while four in Nellore and two cases reported in Kurnool and one case each in the districts of Chittoor and Kadapa.

District wise breakup is available for 420 cases. The list shows confirmed cases for all districts.



The Andhra Pradesh government has decided on Sunday to provide three masks to each of five crore people in the state.

"There should be a special focus in the zones where COVID-19 is prevalent," said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and sought details on the containment clusters, red zone and hotspots in the state.