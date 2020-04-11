AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Board (APERC) Chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy has approved state's power distribution companies (Discoms) proposal for considering the electricity bill for the month of March as the same bill for the month of April for all the consumers. APERC has issued a notice to state Discoms to this effect.



The APERC has agreed for this proposal in view of the fact that there are no employees to record the meter readings physically and provide the bill to consumers due to ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. In view of the prevailing scenario, APERC has considered the request of chairpersons and managing directors (CMDs) of both Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APSPDCL) and Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company (APEPDPL) to consider March month’s electricity bill for April as well.

The fluctuations in the tariff between the two months will be adjusted in the next month’s bill.

