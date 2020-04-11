AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district has recorded its second death due to COVID-19. A man, who was a native of Dachepalle village, died while undergoing treatment for coronavirus on Saturday.

AP has also reported 14 new COVID-19 positive cases today. With this, 71 cases have been reported in the district to date. While Guntur city alone has reported the highest number of 53 cases. Ten people of a family tested positive for the virus from Guntur city.

