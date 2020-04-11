AMARAVATI: "The Andhra Pradesh government would set up two more virology labs, which will have the capability to test 180 samples per day. The labs will be set up in Tirupati and Kurnool, said Dr A Mallikarjuna, CEO of Arogya Sree. If the state government gets approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), these labs will be available within 10 days. There are currently 7 virology laboratories available in the state. If these two labs are set up in the state, a total of 1,530 samples can be tested per day by all the labs collectively, said Mallikarjuna

The government is working to set up these laboratories at Tirupati Ruia Government General Hospital and Kurnool General Hospital.

Speaking Further He added that when the state’s first COVID-19 case was reported, the state had only one virology lab at Tirupati’s SVIMS hospital. It is due to the timely action of the state government, that the number has now reached 7. These seven labs are currently testing 1,170 samples per day said Mallikarjuna.

He said that Pulivendula's Livestock Research Centre has come forward and given their laboratory equipment, which now will be used in Kurnool medical college to help the government during these tough times.

Also Read:March Electricity Bill For April: APERC Gives ‘Go Ahead’