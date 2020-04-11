AMARAVATI: As part of its efforts to provide authentic information on COVID-19 to the citizens of the state, the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday launched a WhatsApp chatbot and Facebook helpdesks.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched this dedicated helpdesk where people can get their information on texts and stay updated about COVID-19’s facts and figures in the state.

Citizens having questions related to the coronavirus can now chat with the government to receive accurate information. It is as simple as sending 'Hi' or 'Hello' to 8297104104 on WhatsApp to get started.

"We thank the team from Facebook and other individuals who volunteered to build this chatbot," the Andhra Pradesh CMO tweeted.

Earlier, the neighbouring state of Telangana had also launched its official WhatsApp Chatbot on Monday.

