AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday paid floral tributes to social reformer Jyotirao Phule on the occasion of his 193 birth anniversary. The chief minister praised Jyotirao Poole's remarkable contribution and services to the country.

Speaking on the occasion, YS Jagan described Jyotirao Phule’s ideology and model of work as an inspiration for his government’s welfare initiatives. “Emulating his philosophy, the state government is moving ahead and striving for the welfare of the people. A host of welfare schemes for backward classes and concepts like ‘education for all’ and empowerment of women and underprivileged castes are among them,” he said.

State Deputy CM Alla Nani, MP Vijayasai Reddy, Ministers Mopidevi Venkataramana, Vellampalli Srinivas, MLA Jogi Ramesh, YSR Congress party BC Cell President Janga Krishnamurthy and CM Programme Coordinator Talasila Raghuram were among those present.

