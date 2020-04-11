HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 24 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number to 405 in the state.

Five new cases were reported from Kurnool on Saturday morning, said the Kurnool Collector Veerapandyan. With this, 75 cases have been reported in the district till now, while Guntur district has reported 17 new cases. Kadapa and Prakasam have reported one positive case each.

The State government on Friday identified 133 containment clusters in 11 districts of the state and sounded a red alert in these districts to contain the spread of the virus.

Nellore district with 30, has the highest number of containment clusters in the state. Kurnool has 22 and Krishna has 16 containment clusters. There are no containment clusters in the districts of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam as there were no cases reported from these areas.

