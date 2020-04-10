EAST GODAVARI: A rare 15-feet long King Cobra snake was caught by Vishakapatnam wild life officials, near a house in Rajavommangi village of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. A forest team has caught the snake after four hours of hectic efforts.
According to reports, some locals who had watched the snake, alerted the Vishakapatnam wild life officials. After catching the reptile veterinarians had examined the snake and found it to be pregnant.
After knowing that, Visakhapatnam Zoological Park authorities refused to keep it in the zoo as it would be dangerous for the other animals in the zoo and the maintenance of snake, would also be expensive.
Therefore, the wild life officials has released the snake in a deep forest area between Visakhapatnam and East Godavari district agency area.
