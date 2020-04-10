EAST GODAVARI: A rare 15-feet long King Cobra snake was caught by Vishakapatnam wild life officials, near a house in Rajavommangi village of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. A forest team has caught the snake after four hours of hectic efforts.

According to reports, some locals who had watched the snake, alerted the Vishakapatnam wild life officials. After catching the reptile veterinarians had examined the snake and found it to be pregnant.