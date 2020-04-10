AMARAVATI: Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan N Tata on Thursday, wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promising to to help the State in fighting COVID-19.

"We are doing our best at the Tata Trusts and the Tata Group to address the needs of various states in their fight against the virus. "We are trying to meet, as best as we can, the needs of the various states and we are in the process of sourcing the necessary equipment and test kits for distribution," Ratan Tata said in the letter.

He said the Tata Trusts would endeavour to meet the requirements of various states, including AP.

"But, as you are aware, there is great pressure on the sourcing and the supply chain which we are trying to cope with. Nevertheless, I want to assure you that we will do our utmost to help you," Tata assured.

Tata Trusts onMarch28 announced an amount of Rs 500 crore to fight the COVID-19 pandemic raging around the world.

Ratan Tata said that the current situation in India and across the world is of grave concern and needs immediate action. He made a pledge to protect and empower all affected communities with a commitment of Rs 500 crore for waging the "war against virus".

