AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Government on Friday suspended Nagari Municipal Commissioner Venkat Ramireddy on the charges of making inappropriate comments against the government.

Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration Vijay Kumar issued suspension orders in this regard.

The suspension order cited Venkat Ramireddy’s adverse remarks with regard to the state government’s preventive measures to combat the spread of Coronavirus. The order found his comments as ‘highly irresponsible’ and initiated the action against him. Venkat Ramireddy was accused of making baseless accusations with regard to the supply of masks and equipment.

“This kind of politically-motivated statements, especially during the crisis of Coronavirus pandemic in the State, is against Rule 17(1) of Andhra Pradesh Civil Services Rules, 1964,” the suspension order stated.

