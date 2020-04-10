VISAKHAPATNAM: G Srijana who is serving as the Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is someone that one can duly call as a true frontline worker in this coronavirus pandemic situation. Here's why. Srijana recently gave birth to a baby boy a month ago. However, shortly after giving birth to her baby, the Centre had imposed a nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Despite being only a month after her delivery, the GVMC Commissioner put duty before herself and got back to work within days. As a responsible and key official in the Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, she knew the importance of being at work during these difficult times and how much her services were required during this emergency services.

Speaking to Sakshi about the current situation in Visakhapatnam and the call given by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic in the state, Srijana said that the district administration was working in a combined effort to curb the virus menace.

When asked about how she was managing to take care of her newly born baby and her official duties, Srijana said that she had ample support from her lawyer-husband and her mother. She explained that both of them were taking care of the baby, while she attended official duties. She also explained that balancing both motherhood and official duties was extremely important and that she did not shirk from either. She explained that she would go home every four hours to feed the baby and get back to work.

The Commissioner explained that the GVMC was taking all efforts to ensure sanitary work was being done at the field level. Providing essential needs to the poor and coordinating with district officials at all levels to ensure that virus was contained in Visakhapatnam was part of her work, she explained. Incidentally, she was also working just days before her delivery was due.

Speaking further, the Commissioner said that a kind of emergency was affected due to the coronavirus outbreak which unexpected. There was need to take charge of duty during the emergency and ensure people had safe drinking water. She also explained that despite giving birth to a child, she put her aside her personal life and was committed to working towards eradicating the dreaded disease. She said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was working with true dedication to eradicate coronavirus in the state. Inspired by this, my role is just a small part in this humongous effort, she said rather modestly. My whole family gave me the strength to work towards this commitment , she concluded.

