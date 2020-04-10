AMARAVATI: In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, several companies, industrialists are pitching in to fight against the dreaded virus by announcing donations to Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) in Andhra Pradesh.

My Home Group Industries announced a donation of Rs 3 Crore. My Home Industries MD K Ranjith Rao met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday and handed over the cheque to him.

Medicover Group of Hospitals announced Rs 1 Crore donation and its Chairman Dr. Anil Krishna handed over the cheque to the CM. Rainbow hospitals CMD Dr K Ramesh and Navayuga Constructions CMD Sridhar donated Rs One Crore respectively and handed over the cheque to the CM Relief Fund.

