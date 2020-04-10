AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday identified 133 'containment clusters' in 11 districts of the state and sounded a red alert to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The state nodal officer for COVID-19 Arja Srikanth said in a release that the government was taking all steps to check the spread of the pandemic by tightening the lockdown restrictions.

"Creating awareness among people on public health, maintaining physical distance, testing every suspect cases, keeping the contacts in isolation to prevent community transmission are some of the key steps we are taking in the containment clusters.

Except for emergency medical and government services, movement of people will be totally restricted in these clusters in these clusters.

In urban areas, a 3-km area from where a coronavirus positive case was detected would be treated as a containment cluster and a 5-km area as buffer zone.

In rural areas, the buffer zone would extend to seven kilometres, the nodal officer added.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 381 positive cases till now.16 new cases have been reported on Friday. 7 in Guntur while East Godavari reported 5 cases and 2 each cases in Kurnool and Prakasam.six people have died due ro the pandemic coronavirus in the state.

Here is the list of containment clusters :