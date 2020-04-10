VIJAYAWADA: City Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that 25 new coronavirus cases were reported in the district on Friday. Six places in the city were identified as Red Zone areas and cordoned off.

Bhavani Puram, Sanath Nagar, Budhous Nagar, Ranigari Thota, Payakapuram and Old Rajarajeswari Peta areas were declared as red zones and and the entry and exit points were blocked to prevent free passage of people in the zone.

The CP conducted a visit to the Red Zone areas in the district to assess the situation. He called for officials to take stringent regulatory measures to prevent the rise in positive cases in Rajarajeswaripeta area. Out of the 25 corona positive cases, four had travel history from abroad, while one was community transmission, 17 cases were of those who had attended the Delhi event and the other three were infected through other ways.

‘’While in the rest of the areas, essential commodities could be purchased from morning till 6 in the evening. However, those who were supplying meals and other essentials in the Red Zone areas would have to obtain prior permission. For this purpose, the details have to be submitted at the control room in the corporation office, ‘’ he said

He also suggested that people in the Red Zones could form committees and make decisions on behalf of the people there. This can brought to the attention of the authorities who could take appropriate decisions concerning the regulation of movement of public , supply of essential commodities. He appealed to the people in these areas to cooperate with the police and the Government to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus .

Meanwhile in Andhra Pradesh 133 places have been declared as Red Zones in the State.

