AMARAVATI: "Andhra Pradesh Government will soon set up a COVID-19 diagnostic lab in Kurnool," said State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy. The Minister while speaking in a review meeting held on Friday, April 10, said that the Government had submitted proposals to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in this regard.

Minister assured that there will be no shortage of PPEs as State Government has approximately ordered five thousand PPEs, six thousand N-95 masks and one lakh triple layer masks, which will be received within two days.In addition to that the government has also ordered for additional 2 thousand N-95 masks, 1000 PPEs and 4 lakh triple layer masks.

Covid - 19 State Secretary, Social Welfare Principal Secretary Muddada Ravichandra, District Collector G Veerapandian, Joint Collector Ravi Pattan Shetty, Trainee Collector and others were present in this meeting.

Rajendranath instructed officials to take all possible measures to provide better treatment for those who are infected with COVID-19. Officials were instructed to keep a stock of all Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) like sanitisers and N-95 masks, for the doctors and other medical staff who were working in quarantine centres.

The Finance Minister ordered the Pollution Control Board officials to take proper precautions while disposing biomedical waste from quarantine centers in the State. Rajendranath also inspected he facilities at the quarantine centre, located in the TIDCO housing colony.

He appealed to the people not to panic as the State Government was taking all measures for their safety and contain the spread of coronavirus.

He has toured several places in Anantapur town on Thursday, to supervise relief operations and distribution of essential commodities here. He also ordered for spraying of disinfectants in the rural areas along with the town and instructed people to follow hygiene and social distancing

