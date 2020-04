AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported two more COVID-19 cases for the past 12 hours from Thursday 10 PMm To Friday 10 AM. With this, the total number of Coronavirus positive cases in the state rose to 365.

The two cases were reported from Anantapur district. So far ten people across the state have been discharged from hospitals after tested negative for the coronavirus.

Have a look at The number of cases reported district wise: