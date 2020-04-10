AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan took a decision to donate Rs 30 lakhs from Raj Bhavan funds to Chief Minster's Relief Fund (CMRF) to combat coronavirus in the State. He had earlier announced donation of his one month's salary to the PM-CARES Fund towards COVID-19 relief measures. He also announced a donation of Rs one lakh to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund, according to Raj Bhavan.

The Cabinet had earlier approved a decree under which the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with President Ram Nath Kovind, state governors and members of parliament, will take a 30% salary cut, as part of their social responsibility

Using his discretionary powers as the First Citizen of the State, he donated Rs 30 lakhs to the CMRF. The Governor has exclusive discretionary powers as the First Citizen of the State to use funds in connection with the Raj Bhavan budget. He also issued orders to this effect to the Secretary-Raj Bhavan Mukesh Kumar Meena in this regard on Friday.

Also Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India’s COVID-19 Tally Mounts To 5,865