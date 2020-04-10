AMARAVATI: Coronavirus cases rose to a total of 381 in Andhra Pradesh with the addition of 16 since Friday morning, the state govevernment said.

With six deceased and 10 cured, the number of active Covid-19 cases was 365, a bulletin issued by the State Command Control Centre said

According to the Covid-19 dashboard, 6,374 blood samples were tested in the state till date, of which 5,993 turned negative. Only six per cent (381) of the samples tested turned positive so far.

On Friday, seven new Corona cases were reported in Guntur district, five in East Godavari and two each in Kurnool and Prakasam districts.

Kurnool continued its top spot in the state with 77 cases and Guntur came second with 58 cases.