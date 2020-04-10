TADEPALLI: On the occasion of Good Friday and the Easter, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged the people of the State to observe these days in their homes, due to the lockdown imposed in the country effected by the coronavirus outbreak.

In his message shared on his Twitter handle, the Chief Minister wrote: "On the holy occasion of Good Friday & Easter, let’s recall the teachings of Lord Christ to love and serve humankind, especially those in need. I urge you to observe Good Friday & celebrate Easter at home with your loved ones and pray for strength in these tough times."

Check out his tweet here: