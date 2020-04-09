AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched two portals on Wednesday- the AP Industries COVID-19 portal for registration of units which are manufacturing essential medical supplies and the ‘YSR - NIRMAN’ portal for supply of cement to government projects.

The AP Industries COVID- 19 portal enables the MSME manufacturers and suppliers in the State to register themselves. The manufacturers and suppliers can register themselves in the portal for making and supplying essential items (both medical and auxiliary) related to COVID-19. The Industries department has already compiled a list of 112 units manufacturing medical essentials and 41 units manufacturing auxiliary items.

The YSR Nirman platform helps various government departments to procure cement from suppliers for various government projects such as Polavaram, housing etc. Various stakeholders such as Cement Manufacturers Association, manufacturing companies and government departments can connect through this portal.

In a meeting held to discuss the Industrial Incentive Policy at the camp office in Tadepalli, YS Jagan directed officials to clear the industrial incentives in a phased manner, giving priority to the industries providing employment on a large-scale. Support to the MSMEs should also be extended, he said. (With inputs from TNIE)

