AMARAVATI: Continuing upward trend, Andhra pradesh has reported 15 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday taking the number of cases to 363.

According to a bulletin from Medical and Health department of Andhra pradesh, 11 cases have been reported in Prakasam while two in Guntur and one each in East Godavari and Kadapa districts.

Two deaths were reported on Thursday one each in East Godavari and Kadapa districts. With this, six people died due to dread virus. It is reported that 10 people have recovered and discharged from the respective hoapitals.

