NELLORE: Seven people persons were killed in different places in Nellore district after they were struck by lightning even as sudden heavy rains lashed several coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, April 9th. Three people from Dagadarthi mandal, two from Naidupeta, one in Allure and another person from Bogolu died. Heavy rains hit several places in Andhra Pradesh which also damaged crops on Thursday.

According to reports, Andhra Pradesh experienced a thunderstorm and heavy rains that were interspersed with lightning in all the coastal districts of the state. The untimely downpour coupled with gale force wreaked havoc in the state. Normal life was thrown out of gear as power lines were snapped and trees uprooted at several places under the impact of gusty winds.

Sudden rains and the gale force proved to be a deadly cocktail for farmers as they destroyed paddy crop across a vast stretch of lands. Crops were seen submerged in storm water at some places.

In many places including Nellore city and Guddur, make-shift vegetable markets set up by the state government for the convenience of people reeling under the ongoing lockdown, were completely damaged by rain and strong currents of breeze.

Also Read: AP Govt To Recruit More COVID Warrior Volunteers