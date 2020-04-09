AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inquired about the first and second phase of surveys conducted in the State, and instructed officials to conduct a comprehensive survey. In a review meeting conducted on Thursday about the COVID-19 situation in the State, he suggested to the officials to add two more categories, and few additional questions to the survey, as per the Indian Medical Research Council guidelines. The Chief Minister advised the officials to store all the data collected in records by following real time procedure and the survey should be error free.

Meanwhile officials handed over the details about third phase survey to YS Jagan. After going through the survey results, he asked officials to add all the names of 6,289 people in third survey, who were initially diagnosed with cough, cold, sore throat and fever in the first two surveys. YS Jagan also ordered the officials to test new persons if they have any of the suspected COVID-19 symptoms.

Prior to the review meeting, Dr. Srinath Reddy, Government Adviser to the Chief Minister, briefed the Chief Minister over COVID-19 cases reported, medical procedures and the analysis of various studies in the country over the virus. State officials who attended the meeting, explained about the preventive measures taken to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the State.

YS Jagan appreciated the efforts of the Medical and Police staff who were relentlessly working round the clock, for the safety of people. He lauded the efficient functioning of state police in collecting details of those who had returned from Tablighi Jamaat, in New Delhi, and their primary contacts. Officials told him that not a single case was reported on Thursday.

Speaking further the Chief Minister stressed the need to set up an isolation ward in every hospital, and carefully monitor all the requirements. Officials assured him over the constant review on the required facilities in the quarantine centres.

While reviewing the impact of COVID-19 on farmers, officials explained the status of government measures taken to support farmers by proving minimum support price (MSP) to their crops and details over the buying centers for Maize and other crops.

YS Jagan instructed officials to provide transportation for farmers to bring their crops if they wish to sell their crops in any of the marketing centres in the state. Officials explained that all measures have been taken for the transportation and marketing of perishable crops like fruits grown in the state, to other the local markets.

“ Due to the government's efforts to protect the farmers from loss, even the price stabilization in the market has to be fulfilled. Officials have to be very active interns of their assigned task to help farmers,” he said.

Health Minister Alla Nani and Agricultural Minister Kurasala Kannababu, CS Nilam Sawheny, DGP Gautam Sawang and Special Chief Secretary of Health Jawahar Reddy were present at the meeting.

