AMARAVATI:The Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education ( APSCHE) has postponed all the entrance exams including EAMCET which was initially scheduled to be conducted from April 20 to 24, due to COVID-19 lockdown. TSCHE has taken the decision of postponement of EAMCET and other entrance tests on Thursday .

The registration date for the EAMCET exam has also been extended until April 17, as students are facing problems in registering online, as there are no internet centres open in the State due to lockdown.

Officials believe that even if Central Government was to lift the lockdown, it would be difficult to conduct exams in April, as the government would be busy with implementing measures for eradicating COVID-19. Hence, all the entrance exams will be rescheduled until further notice, said APSCHE Chairman Prof.K Hemachandra Reddy.

